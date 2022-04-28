(Washington, DC) -- Missouri Congressman Emanuel Cleaver says the release of a U-S citizen being held prisoner in Russia is “very welcome news. Trevor Reed has been freed after a three-year ordeal in Russia despite his nine-year sentence and that nation’s attack on Ukraine. The former Marine had been detained in Russia since 2019 and was released in a prisoner swap.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- The budget passed by the Missouri Senate included a provision to spend nearly 40-million-dollars to fully open the state’s seven nursing homes for military veterans. They have been running at half capacity due to staffing shortages. The fiscal plan also fully funds Medicaid expansion. The proposal includes six-point-three million dollars to eliminate the waiting list at Missouri’s autism centers to help kids get screened for autism, and it would ban Medicaid reimbursements to abortion clinics or any affiliates. A group of House and Senate members will head to the negotiating table soon on the state budget.
(UNDATED) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified 13 rural Missouri counties at risk of outbreaks of H-I-V and Hepatitis-C because of drug use. The C-D-C lists Iron, Bates, Cedar, Hickory, Ozark, Wright, Ripley, Crawford, Madison, St. Francois, Reynolds, Washington, and Wayne counties as vulnerable. State Senator Holly Thompson Rehder (ray-derr) is sponsoring a bill that would allow organizations registered with the state to run a syringe access program to legally provide such drug supplies. She says the programs help to reduce addiction, the spread of those diseases, and would save the state money. The Senate has already passed the bill and it awaits a House committee vote.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Missouri’s Katy Trail State Park was voted second-ranked Best Recreational Trail in the nation in U-S-A Today’s 10-Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Today, the 240-mile trail turns 32 years old. The trail meanders through small towns, showing users a slice of rural history. The Missouri Department of Natural Resources says the trail was built on the former corridor of the Missouri-Kansas-Texas Railroad, otherwise referred to as M-K-T or Katy.
(Sedalia, MO) -- Contemporary Christian band the Casting Crowns will perform August 16th at the Missouri State Fair. Irish American band We Are Messengers will also perform, along with country star Trace Adkins and legendary rock band Z-Z Top. Concert tickets will go on sale June 28.