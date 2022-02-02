(Jefferson City, MO) -- An angry Republican Governor Mike Parson has accused members of his own party of political grandstanding and spreading misinformation leading to the resignation of interim D-H-S-S Director Don Kauerauf. W-D-A-F reports anti-vaxxers and people against mask mandates opposed Kauerauf’s nomination – even though he had said on multiple occasions that he is against mandates. The governor called the confirmation process for Kauerauf “shameful.” Parson appointed Richard Moore to take his place. Kauerauf had been up for confirmation by the Missouri Senate this week but lawmakers left the Capitol ahead of the approaching winter storm before voting. That’s when he quit.
(Jefferson City, MO) -- Meteorologists are saying there is no doubt that a major winter storm hitting Missouri will last all day and leave a mess behind Thursday. The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for central Missouri across St. Louis into Illinois. The forecast is a double-whammy. The first wave brought rain that has turned into ice, sleet, and snow. Missouri authorities are telling drivers to stay off roads if they can. Forecasters say the storms will be disruptive, impactful, and dangerous – which is why the winter storm watch was upgraded to a warning that will be in place until Thursday night. The National Weather Service expects snowfall amounts to reach six to 14 inches with parts of western and northeast Missouri likely to get the most snow.
(Bloomfield, MO) -- Local prosecutors and law enforcement officials say a Senate bill that would change Missouri statutes is privately being called the “Make Murder Legal Act.” Stoddard County Prosecutor Russ Oliver says the bill would create “chaos” in the state. K-F-V-S reports it would make all cases of physical or deadly force presumed to be self-defense unless proven otherwise. The author, Republican state Senator Eric Burlison of Springfield, also sponsored the Second Amendment Preservation Act. Local law enforcement officials say “they feel like they’re under attack from Jefferson City.”
(Raymore, MO) -- A Missouri company is one of three that have been fined by the E-P-A for tampering with emission controls on their vehicles. Voodoo Diesel, is an online retailer based in Raymore. It and businesses in Nebraska and Iowa were accused of selling devices that kept emission controls like catalytic converters from working. All three businesses agreed to stop selling or installing the devices. Civil penalties totaling 86 thousand dollars will be paid.
(St. Louis, MO) -- Harris-Stowe State University in St. Louis was closed Tuesday after a bomb threat was received in the morning. At least a dozen historically black colleges and universities nationwide have reported similar threats. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports law enforcement and the FBI are investigating the Harris-Stowe threat. Tuesday was the first day of Black History Month.