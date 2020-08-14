(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 416 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 29,660 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 360 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services says 36 percent of hospital beds and 80 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Officials at Lincoln Southwest High School announced a positive COVID-19 test in the community yesterday. An email sent to parents did not specify if a student or staff member tested positive, but the freshman football team was told to quarantine. Lincoln Public Schools said the patient was not in high-risk contact with any students or staff during the first day of school on Wednesday.
(Omaha, NE) -- The City of Omaha recently reached a settlement with the family of a man who died in police custody in 2017. Officials say the city agreed to pay 550-thousand dollars to the mother and estate of Zachary Bear Heels. Bear Heels was a mentally ill man who died in 2017 after he was tased by officers a dozen times during a struggle. One of the officers involved in the incident was fired, while three others were disciplined.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln man was convicted on sex trafficking charges earlier this week. Thirty-three year old Devin Ashford was found guilty on Tuesday of sex trafficking a minor, sex trafficking by coercion, production of child pornography and interstate transportation for prostitution. Authorities say Ashford transported underage victims across state lines in 2014, 2016, and 2018. He is expected to be sentenced in November.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska reaffirmed their commitment to the Big Ten yesterday. Athletic Director Bill Moos said the Huskers were proud members of the conference, and would not pursue a fall season after the Big Ten decided to postpone. Moos' statement comes after head football coach Scott Frost said the program would look for games outside of the conference earlier this week.