(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported 308 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 31,348 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 373 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services says 35 percent of hospital beds and 81 percent of ventilators are available.
(Omaha, NE) -- Second Lady Karen Pence was in Omaha yesterday, campaigning for President Trump and Congressman Don Bacon. Pence addressed a Women For Bacon event at the Omaha Marriott Regency, where she said the Congressman will stand with the Trump Administration in the event of a second term. Pence then visited Boys Town, where she thanked the organization for their youth outreach programs.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The families of eleven University of Nebraska football players are requesting documents from the Big Ten related to the decision to postpone the fall football season. The Husker families, including former NFL player Ed McCaffrey, are asking for transcripts, recordings, and the results of the vote to move the season to the spring. They say they will have no choice but to file a lawsuit if the documents are not delivered.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police in Omaha are investigating a shooting on the north side yesterday. It happened near 36th Avenue and Grant, where the victim was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. He is expected to survive.
(Beatrice, NE) -- Authorities in Beatrice are asking for the public's help to find a man who went missing almost a week ago. Officials say 32-year-old Robert Barton was last seen on August 15th wearing a gray tank top and black shorts. He is described as five foot six with brown eyes and brown hair. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Beatrice Police Department.