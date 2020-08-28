(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported 374 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 33,101 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 391 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services says 32 percent of hospital beds and 84 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The identity is now known of the Lincoln police officer who was shot on Wednesday. Officials say Luis "Mario" Herrera was shot by two suspects while serving an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez. Vasquez is wanted in connection to the death of Edward Varejcka back in March. The Lincoln Police Department said Herrera is in critical condition after suffering a gunshot wound to his torso.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Medical marijuana will be on the ballot for Nebraska voters this November. Senator Adam Morfeld announced yesterday that Secretary of State Bob Evnen will not withhold the initiative from the ballot, a day after Evnen said the measure's approval was still up in the air. If passed, the initiative would allow patients to use medical marijuana as prescribed by their medical care provider.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Eight University of Nebraska football players are suing the Big Ten over the conference's decision to cancel the 2020 football season. The lawsuit claims the Big Ten's messaging about the cancellation has "not been consistent," and looks to declare the decision invalid. The suit wants the conference to prove there was a vote to cancel the season and hopes to reveal how each university voted. The Big Ten has until Monday at five p.m. to respond.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A COVID-19 cluster was recently identified at another University of Nebraska sorority. Officials say four members of Delta Delta Delta have tested positive for the virus, along with one other self-reported case. The university says those living in the house are being isolated.