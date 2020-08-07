(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 332 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 27,821 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 340 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services reports 40 percent of hospital beds and 79 percent of ventilators are available.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha City Council is expected to vote on a mask mandate on Tuesday. The council plans to propose an emergency ordinance to put the requirement in place and needs six of the seven members to vote yes to immediately go into effect. If voted down, a regular ordinance needs only four votes to pass, but would not go into effect for 36 days.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Initial unemployment claims continue to fall in Nebraska. The Department of Labor reported 2,839 new filings last week, a decline of almost twenty percent from the week before. State officials announced 41,913 continued unemployment claims last week, a decrease of more than three-thousand.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Many educators are not feeling confident about the safety of Nebraska schools. A survey of more than three thousand members of the Nebraska State Education Association shows 52 percent of teachers do not believe their campuses will be able to safely reopen this month. Thirty-two percent of those surveyed say they are more likely to retire or leave the teaching profession early because of the COVID-19 pandemic. NESA President Jenni Benson is calling on Nebraska school districts to implement safety measures including mask mandates and the enforcement of social distancing guidelines.