(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 198 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 20,623 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 284 deaths. Hospital capacity is currently at 41 percent, and 78 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- New unemployment claims increased in Nebraska last week, while continued claims went down. The Department of Labor said 6,113 new filings were made, an increase of more than 1,500 from the previous week. One-thousand-463 Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were filed, a decrease of about 25.
(Omaha, NE) -- Five people were injured after a police chase led to a crash in Omaha yesterday. Council Bluffs Police said the pursuit of a Cadillac started in Iowa but ended at the state line. Officials said the driver of the Cadillac ran a red light across the border and crashed into another vehicle. Authorities said none of the injuries are life-threatening.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A man is in custody after authorities say he broke into a Lincoln urgent care. Officials say officers responded to a burglary alarm at the MedExpress Urgent Care on North 66th Street, where they found 23-year old Ronnie Swartz sleeping in an exam room. Authorities say Swartz was found with amphetamines, a pipe with marijuana residue and a BB gun. He is facing charges including possession of a controlled substance and criminal trespassing.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Big Ten announced yesterday that schools will play conference-only schedules this year if fall sports happen. Conference officials said the move allows the "greatest flexibility to adjust operations throughout the season" when it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic. The sports affected include football, volleyball, and soccer. The University of Nebraska applauded the decision, calling it a "path forward that helps to mitigate risk and will allow Husker student-athletes to compete."