(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 155 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 22,134 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 299 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services says 39 percent of hospital beds and 81 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The state of Nebraska reported a substantial increase in unemployment claims last week. Labor officials say 8,211 Nebraskans filed initial unemployment claims, a rise of 34 percent from the week before. Labor Commissioner John Albin said many of the new claims were from cashiers, retail and childcare workers.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lincoln Education Association is asking for a delayed reopening of campuses as the upcoming school year draws nearer. In a statement released yesterday, the union said they were "troubled" by a rise in COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County, and called for waiting to reopen schools until the county was in the Health Department's "green range." In the green range, there is a low risk of COVID spread and social distancing is not needed. In response, Lincoln Public Schools said they recognized the union's concerns and will continue to collaborate with the Health Department to plan for every possibility for the school year.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Lancaster County Sheriff's Office is looking to secure dozens of new body cameras for deputies. The department said they are working to get 70 new cameras to help with transparency with the community. Captain John Vik said the body cameras will help with collecting evidence for prosecutors and solving crimes. The Lancaster County Board voted yesterday to put the body cameras on the budget.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is calling for a member of the city's LGBTQ+ Advisory Board to step down following a controversial tweet posted earlier this month. JaKeen Fox tweeted in support of Micah Johnson, the man who shot and killed five Dallas police officers in 2016. In a statement, Mayor Stothert said the post was "unacceptable and will not be tolerated."