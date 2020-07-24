(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 332 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 23-thousand-818 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 316 deaths. Thirty-four-percent of hospital beds and eighty-percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Labor reported a decrease in new unemployment claims last week. Officials say three-thousand-973 initial claims were filed, a decline of more than 51-percent from the previous week. The department said there were 26-thousand-599 continued Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, a decrease of almost four-thousand from the week before.
(Omaha, NE) -- Officials in Omaha say a citywide mask mandate could go into effect next week. Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour said the area needs to get COVID-19 under control in order for schools to reopen. Pour said she is ready to act on a mask order even though Governor Pete Ricketts is the only one that could issue a mandate for the county. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said she does not want to issue a mandate but will do what it takes to protect people.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating after a minivan crashed into a weigh station yesterday. It happened on I-80 westbound near Waverly, where officials say the station was closed when the wreck happened. The driver of the minivan was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The Department of Transportation said the building was significantly damaged.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says four more employees recently tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say the staff members work at the Lincoln Correctional Center, Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Omaha Correctional Center, and the Nebraska State Penitentiary. The department said the employees are self-isolating at home, and anyone who may have been in close contact with them will be asked to quarantine. Thirty-seven NDCS employees have now been diagnosed with the virus.