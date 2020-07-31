(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 344 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 25,766 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 328 deaths. Thirty-seven percent of hospital beds and 80 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- New unemployment claims decreased in Nebraska last week. The Department of Labor reported 3,544 initial claims, a decline of more than ten percent from the week before. However, officials announced 1,570 new pandemic unemployment assistance claims for the past week. This is an increase of four-point-nine percent.
(Omaha, NE) -- A volunteer with the motorist assist program is dead after he was hit by a car while doing his job yesterday. It happened in Omaha on the JFK Freeway, where officials say 70-year-old John Holcomb was removing debris from the roadway when he was struck. The crash is being investigated.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are dead after a shooting near an Omaha hotel yesterday. Authorities were called to a Best Western near 108th and M streets, where the victims were found lying outside. They are identified as 35-year-old Michael Harbour and 36-year-old Nicole Hatten. Police are investigating.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash. It happened yesterday near 33rd and Highway Two, where officials say the motorcyclist collided with a turning vehicle. The victim's identity is not known at this time.