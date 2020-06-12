(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 17 additional deaths from COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 212 deaths from the virus in the state and 16-thousand-315 confirmed cases. The Department of Health and Human Services says 42- percent of hospital beds and 75-percent of ventilators are available statewide.
(Sarpy County, NE) -- Authorities in Sarpy County are searching for an eight-year-old girl who went missing at Schramm Park. Officials say the child was last seen yesterday wearing a pink and white bathing suit and may have gone into the Platte River. The Sarpy Couty Sheriff's Office says crews from Springfield, Waterloo, and the Nebraska State Patrol are assisting in the search.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police in Omaha are asking for the public's help to find a man wanted in connection to a murder yesterday. Officials say Nicholas Hirsh may be driving a 1992 Mercury Grand Marquis and was last seen with a white female. Authorities say Hirsh is believed to be involved in a homicide at an apartment complex near 79th and Blondo. Anyone with information on Hirsh's whereabouts is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Governor Pete Ricketts says COVID-19 testing continues to expand in Nebraska. The governor announced yesterday that state labs can now administer 24-hundred tests per day, edging closer to the testing capacity goal of three-thousand. Test Nebraska announced last week that anyone could be tested for the virus in most counties.