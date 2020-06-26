(Omaha, NE) - Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert [[ STAH-thert ]] and Chief of Police Todd Schmaderer are announcing changes within the city's police department. Officers are now forbidden from using their knee to pin a person down by their neck. They're also required to intervene and report when a fellow officer is not taking the appropriate actions. The updated policy was announced yesterday. Officer training will begin next month.
(Omaha, NE) - The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says inmates will soon be able to visit with friends and family. DCS officials say social-distancing will be maintained, face-masks will be required, and visitors will have to undergo a health screening. They're still working out the details but hope to resume visitation the week of July 13th.
(Douglas Co., NE) - The Douglas County District Court is announcing a new tip-line for information in the killing of James Scurlock. He was killed amid protests in The Old Market in downtown Omaha last month. Prosecutors are particularly interested in audio and video files depicting the voices or actions of James Scurlock, or anyone thought to be associated with him. Tips can be sent to Grand-Jury-Tips-at-dc-4-dc-dot-com.
(Omaha, NE) - Two people are dead and at least one person is hurt after a bad wreck in northwest Omaha. It happened Wednesday evening on 90th Street. Police say an SUV ran a red light and hit a truck, splitting it in half. A man and a woman in the truck were killed, and the woman driving the SUV suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Charges against her are pending.
(Royal, NE) - The Ashfall Fossil Beds State Historical Park will be back open to the public next week. The park will open from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, beginning July 1st. Tickets can be purchased at ash-fall-dot-u-n-l-dot-e-d-u. Guests are encouraged to wear face-masks.