(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert is reinstating the city's curfew for the weekend. The curfew will be in effect from ten p.m. to six a.m. both tonight and tomorrow. Stothert called the curfew "unfortunate but necessary," adding that it was recommended by Police Chief Todd Schmaderer. Officials say the city is aware of five events taking place this weekend related to the death of George Floyd.
(Omaha, NE) -- Health officials in Douglas County announced three additional deaths from COVID-19 yesterday. There are now 45 deaths from the virus in the county, and 186 across Nebraska. The Douglas County Health Department says there are 4,769 confirmed cases of the virus in the area, including 1,101 who have recovered.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of unemployment claims in Nebraska declined last week. The state Department of Labor said 5,084 initial unemployment claims were filed for the week of May 30th, a decrease of more than 700 from the week before. Officials say 1,079 Nebraskans filed Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims last week.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Nebraska Senate Judiciary Committee will be holding listening forums in Omaha and Lincoln next week. Senator Adam Morfeld said the events are being held in response to the deaths of George Floyd and Omaha man James Scurlock. The Omaha forum will be on Monday at nine a.m. at the Scott Conference Center, and the Lincoln forum will be held on Tuesday at nine a.m. at NET.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln police recently arrested a man accused of attacking another person on Tuesday. Officials say Majok Riak allegedly punched and kicked the victim multiple times, leaving them unconscious and with serious injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital, where their condition is not known at this time. Riak is facing charges for first-degree assault and resisting arrest.