(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported one additional death from COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 164 deaths from the virus in the state, and 13-thousand-261 confirmed cases. The Department of Health and Human Services says 41-percent of hospital beds and 79-percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announced yesterday that she will allow some local restaurants to expand their outdoor dining areas. Baird said she will take emergency action to give the restaurants the opportunity to increase their capacity while maintaining social distancing guidelines. Ways Baird suggests restaurants could expand their seating include putting tables on lawns or parking lots where patrons could be served.
(Grand Island, NE) -- A man wanted for a shooting in Grand Island is in custody. Officials say Antoine Johnson was found yesterday in a ditch near Exit 342 on Interstate 80. Johnson is accused of shooting Gary Zierke the Third near the intersection of Sycamore and Oklahoma on Thursday. Authorities say Zierke is in critical condition.
(Fairbury, NE) -- A teenager in Fairbury is facing felony charges after he allegedly shot a man several times. Seventeen-year-old Jake Gonzalez is accused of "repeatedly" shooting the 31-year-old victim last Monday near a home on the one-thousand-block of Fourth Street. The victim was taken to a hospital, where their condition is unknown. Gonzalez is charged with first-degree assault, as well as two weapons charges.