(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 621 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 46,185 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 493 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services reports 29 percent of hospital beds and 78 percent of ventilators are available.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police in Omaha are investigating after shots were fired into a vehicle with a baby inside. It happened Wednesday night near 36th and Laurel streets, where officials say a man was sitting in his car when another vehicle pulled up and opened fire. The man suffered gunshot wounds, but the baby was not harmed. The man is expected to recover.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Yesterday was an important date for thousands of Nebraskans in need of healthcare. October First was the first day of coverage for the more than ten-thousand residents who have been approved for Medicaid expansion in the state of Nebraska. To qualify, residents must make up to 138 percent of the federal poverty line.
(Carter Lake, IA) -- Vice President Mike Pence was in Carter Lake, Iowa yesterday to rally supporters for President Trump. Pence drew a crowd of Iowans as well as Nebraskans to PVS Structures, where he spoke about reopening the country and the work towards a COVID-19 vaccine. President Trump and First Lady Melania both tested positive Thursday night. Pence will debate Democratic vice-presidential candidate Kamala Harris next Wednesday.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Athletic Department announced a way for fans to show their support at Memorial Stadium this football season while still social distancing. The Sea of Red Sellout program is offering fans "virtual tickets" along with a collector's item for twenty-five dollars each. For 100 dollars, fans will get four tickets along with a cardboard cutout that will be placed in the stadium for the entire season.