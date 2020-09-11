(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials reported 456 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 37-thousand-373 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 430 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services says 35-percent of hospital beds and 82-percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraskans will not vote on medical marijuana this November despite a petition getting enough signatures to qualify for the ballot. The state Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the petition does not have a "unifying purpose," and therefore violates the single subject rule. The Supreme Court decided to allow expanded gambling on the ballot, overturning a ruling by the Secretary of State that the single subject rule was violated.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Unemployment claims slightly increased in Nebraska last week. The Department of Labor reported two-thousand-451 new filings, a rise of about five percent from the previous week. Officials say there were one-thousand-137 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims, an increase of fifteen-percent from the week before. The state announced 22-thousand-881 continued claims, a decline from the previous week.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A class-action lawsuit is being filed against the City of Lincoln over the current Directive Health Measures. Berry Law Firm, who filed the lawsuit, says it looks to establish the order as void and seeks damages for the economic harm caused to Lincoln businesses. The firm said the suit was filed at the request of numerous business owners and employees.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Fallen Lincoln Police officer Mario Herrera will be laid to rest tomorrow. Herrera's funeral will take place at ten a.m. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. The service will be open to the public, but a live stream is also available. A pre-funeral procession will begin at eight-thirty in the morning at Butherus-Maser And Love Funeral Home.