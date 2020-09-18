(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 502 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 39,921 new cases of the virus in the state and 442 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services reports 31 percent of hospital beds and 82 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Unemployment claims increased in Nebraska last week. The Department of Labor reported 2,615 new regular claims, a rise of six-point-six percent from the previous week. State officials say 1,278 new Pandemic Unemployment Assistance claims were also filed last week, an increase of more than twelve percent from the week before. However, continued unemployment claims decreased by almost two-thousand.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services recently announced that nine more staff members tested positive for COVID-19. Officials say five of the employees work at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, while the others are staff at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center, Lincoln Correctional Center, and the Nebraska Correctional Youth Facility. All of the patients are self-isolating at home.
(Crete, NE) -- Crete High School is canceling their next two football games due to the pandemic. The school announced that today's scheduled matchup against Lexington and next Friday's game against Plattsmouth will not take place because of "COVID-19 issues associated with the program." Crete High has now had to cancel three football games this year due to the virus.
(Lincoln, NE) -- University of Nebraska football coach Scott Frost is mourning the loss of his father. Larry Frost died on Wednesday after a memorable life in Nebraska sports. He was inducted into the Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame for his career at Malcolm High School and played football for the Huskers in college. He was 73 years old.