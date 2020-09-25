(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 453 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 42,731 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, and 462 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services reports 33 percent of hospital beds and 80 percent of ventilators are available.
(Omaha, NE) -- A judge serving in a federal court in Nebraska is dead. Officials say Senior District Judge Laurie Camp died yesterday from an unknown cause. She was appointed to the U.S. District Court of Nebraska by President George W. Bush, and was an Omaha native. She is survived by two children.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Protestors gathered in Lincoln yesterday to march in honor of Breonna Taylor. Demonstrators marched peacefully on the southwest side following the announcement that no Louisville, Kentucky police officers would be charged for Taylor's death in March. Organizers say they were not surprised with the decision, but called it a reason to keep fighting.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Medicine is recovering from a cyber attack that caused significant disruption this week. Officials say many appointments had to be postponed due to the hack that impacted the information technology system. The company said patients who had critical appointments or surgeries were prioritized, and the emergency room remained open.
(Lincoln, NE) -- An inmate at the Lincoln Correctional Center is in the hospital after he was attacked by another inmate. It happened Wednesday, when officials say the inmate was hit several times in the head with a metal object, and was repeatedly stabbed with a screwdriver. The inmate's condition is not known at this time. The attack is being investigated.