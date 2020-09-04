(Lincoln, NE) -- A part of Eastern Nebraska is now in extreme drought. This week's National Drought Monitor Map shows the driest conditions in parts of Douglas, Washington, and Burt counties. It includes Omaha and Council Bluffs. Rainfall deficits are more than 11 inches for the year in the metro area. More than 80 percent of the state of Nebraska is now at least abnormally dry.
(Omaha, NE) -- More than 120 students and staff members in Douglas County schools are testing positive for COVID-19. The Public Health Department says 67 students and 55 staff have tested positive. The department says more than 750 staff and students are being quarantined. The county's asking parents and kids to make good decisions over the long Labor Day weekend, like using masks, and avoid large crowds.
(Omaha, NE) -- The University of Nebraska-Omaha is temporarily stopping sports programs after student athletes test positive for COVID-19. They are 13 people in men's basketball, baseball and softball and volleyball. The school says 16 students tested positive for the virus.
(Omaha, NE) - - Efforts to get state senator Ernie Chambers' name on November's Douglas County Commission ballot are falling short. He's 346 petition signatures short of the two-thousand needed to get on the ballot. The most common reason for signatures being rejected is voters weren't registered in District 3 or in Douglas County. Incumbent Commissioner Chris Rodgers will run unopposed.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Another Nebraska Department of Correctional Services staff member is testing positive for COVID-19. The department says the staff member works at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln. They say the person is self-isolating at home. So far, 66 corrections department staff member have tested positive with COVID-19. Fifty-five of those people have recovered.