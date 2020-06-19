(Lincoln, NE) -- State health officials announced 189 new cases of COVID-19 in Nebraska yesterday. There are now 17,415 confirmed cases of the virus in the state and 240 deaths. The Department of Health and Human Services says 42 percent of hospital beds and 80 percent of ventilators are available.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says counties that require masks in government offices will not be eligible for coronavirus relief funds. The governor said yesterday that a mandatory mask policy would not "follow the guidelines," and would keep the county from accessing the money given to the state in the CARES act. The governor met with President Trump yesterday to discuss Nebraska's reopening process.
(Cozad, NE) -- A woman is in custody after she allegedly shot and killed her husband on I-80 earlier this week. Kathleen Jourdan is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Joshua Jourdan on Wednesday after he pulled over on the highway during an argument. Officials say the couple's two children were in the backseat of the vehicle but were not harmed. Kathleen Jourdan is charged with second-degree murder.
(Kailua-Kona, HI) -- A Lincoln native who was reported missing in Hawaii on Monday is presumed dead. Twenty-eight-year-old Clare Maney, who lived in the town of Kailua-Kona, was last seen Sunday on surveillance video walking along the shoreline. Officials including the Coast Guard looked for Maney, but the search was called off yesterday. Maney's family says they are planning a funeral that will include a broader social media involved memorial.