(Lincoln, NE) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Nebraska. Health officials confirmed 187 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 28-thousand-432. There have been 345 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County has seen the most COVID-19 cases in Nebraska with 11-thousand-270.
(Omaha, NE) -- Students in the Omaha Public School District will not start the new school year in the classroom. District officials announced Friday that all students will be on remote learning for the first quarter of the school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, the new school year will start on August 18th, a week later than originally announced.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating two shootings. A man was shot about 2:00 yesterday morning near 28th and Bauman avenues and was taken to a hospital with injuries. Police were called to the area of 29th and Ellison streets about 2:30 yesterday morning after a second shooting and captured three suspects who fled from a crashed vehicle. A victim from the 29th and Ellison shooting, 42-year-old Tarvoris Harper, later went to a hospital for treatment.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Six people are injured following a crash in Council Bluffs. Police say a truck and SUV collided near South 24th Street and Marketplace Drive yesterday afternoon. One adult and four children in the SUV were taken to a hospital, while one person in the truck was also transported to a hospital. The crash is under investigation.