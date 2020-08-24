(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Douglas County. Officials reported 65 new cases yesterday, bringing the total in Douglas County to 12-thousand-665. The county's COVID-19 death toll remained unchanged yesterday at 150 since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying the victim of a shooting. Twenty-three-year-old Kevin Washington was shot early yesterday morning near 33rd and Hartman Avenue. He suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Damage cleanup is underway after a car crashed into an Omaha restaurant. Police say a black sedan crashed through the storefront of Hartland Bar-B-Que near 54th Street and Radial Highway early yesterday morning. Four people fled from the vehicle before police arrived at the scene. The owners of the restaurant say they had just made repairs following a robbery a month ago.
(Omaha, NE) -- A new COVID-19 testing site is opening in south Omaha. Test Nebraska will open the site today at the Metropolitan Community College, South Omaha Campus, Mahoney lot near 28th and Babe Gomez Drive. COVID-19 testing will be available at the site Monday through Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.