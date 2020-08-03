(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in COVID-19 cases. Officials confirmed 311 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 26-thousand-702. There have been 332 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with 10-thousand-480 coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is moving forward with a public facemask mandate. City Councilman Pete Festersen tweeted yesterday that the council will consider an ordinance similar to one adopted in Lincoln. The move comes after the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education requested this past weekend that the city consider a mask ordinance as the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19.
(Omaha, NE) -- New details are revealed in an officer-involved shooting in Omaha. The "Omaha World-Herald" reports that a 22-year-old man who was shot in the right ear by an Omaha police officer during a foot chase on Thursday night did not fire his gun. Police say video footage shows Marcel Turner holding a gun while running following a traffic stop near 49th Street and Northwest Radial Highway. Turner was treated at a hospital for a graze wound, and he was booked into the Douglas County Jail on several charges including suspicion of carrying a concealed weapon and obstructing a peace officer.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A man is under arrest for allegedly shooting at several people outside a Council Bluffs bar. Authorities say Benjamin Merksick got into an argument at Sugars Lounge late Saturday night, grabbed a rifle from his car and opened fire. Witnesses disarmed Merksick, who faces attempted murder charges. No injuries were reported in the shooting.