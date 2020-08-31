(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 34-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. Officials confirmed 293 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 34-thousand-46. There have been 392 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are investigating a shooting in Omaha. Someone in a vehicle opened fire at a home near 26th and Drexel Street early yesterday morning and struck a man. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- A teenager is injured in a cutting. Omaha police say the 19-year-old victim was involved in a disturbance at a restaurant near 114th and Dodge that carried outside early yesterday morning. The victim was taken to a hospital by private vehicle, and the incident is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are confirming that a man accidentally shot his wife. Authorities say the man was unpacking from a trip near 76th and Woolworth yesterday afternoon when the gun went off and struck the victim. The 57-year-old victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The shooting is under investigation.