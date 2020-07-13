(Omaha, NE) -- Douglas County is continuing to see a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Health officials confirmed 73 new cases yesterday, bringing the total in the county to 81-hundred-22 since the beginning of the pandemic. Officials noted that nearly 48-hundred Douglas County residents have recovered from the virus.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents are joining together to support law enforcement. A Back the Blue rally took place at Memorial Park on Saturday. The event featured songs and speeches by law enforcement supporters. Meanwhile, dozens of people also showed up at the rally to support the Black Lives Matter movement and to call for defunding or abolishing the police.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Fire Department is continuing to feel the impact of COVID-19. Officials confirmed Saturday that three more firefighters have tested positive for the virus. Two of the firefighters work at Station 60, and the other works at Station 33. People who were in close contact with the firefighters are being tested.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha students are calling for change. Dozens of demonstrators gathered outside Omaha Central High School on Saturday to demand that the Omaha Public Schools cancel its contract with the Omaha Police Department, focus on prevention when it comes to school safety, invest in mental health resources for students and emphasize black history in the curriculum. The rally was organized by the group What Youth Can Do.