(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln and Lancaster County's mask-wearing mandate is facing a possible challenge from Nebraska's top elected official. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts' office says the governor is considering all available legal options in challenging the mask order. A spokesperson for Ricketts says the governor encourages the use of masks in appropriate situations, but he disagrees with Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird's public mask order, which runs until August 31st.
(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases is on the rise in Douglas
(Omaha, NE) -- Eight people are injured following a shooting in Omaha. Police say someone traveling in a gray minivan opened fire at a large crowd near 29th and T streets early yesterday morning. A 15-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while the other seven victims suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting is under investigation.
(Bellevue, NE) -- A man is dead following a double shooting in Bellevue. The shooting took place late Friday night near South 30th Street and Ryan Avenue. Two men were found with gunshot wounds, and one victim died at the scene. The other victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Ralston Public Schools is canceling its in-person graduation ceremony. The district says the decision to cancel today's ceremony comes after a student tested positive for COVID-19. The Douglas County Health Department will notify anyone who needs to self-quarantine after coming into contact with the infected student.