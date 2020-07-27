(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is growing. Officials confirmed 223 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 24-thousand-618. There have been 316 coronavirus-related deaths in the state during the pandemic. Douglas County leads the state with more than 95-hundred COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Dozens of people are taken into custody during a protest in Omaha against racial injustice and police brutality. The protest, which was held in support of demonstrations in Portland, Oregon, started Saturday night near Turner and Farnam. Authorities say the protesters began walking into traffic lanes on Farnam and started throwing barricades at police cruisers. More than 75 protesters were cited on charges including failure to disperse and obstructing traffic.
(Douglas County, NE) -- Officials are planning to consider a mask mandate for Omaha and Douglas County. Douglas County Board of Health President Chris Rodgers says a special meeting will take place today to discuss the matter. Rodgers says the county health director could issue a public facemask mandate for Omaha immediately, but a countywide mandate for other cities including Ralston, Valley and Bennington may not be possible until this fall due to local regulations.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is dead following a shooting in Omaha. Police say 20-year-old John Parks Junior was shot and killed yesterday afternoon at 53rd and Boyd streets. No arrests have been announced, and the shooting is under investigation.