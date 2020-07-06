(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is approaching 20-thousand. As of yesterday, there had been 19-thousand-827 cases and 284 COVID-19 deaths reported statewide since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County has seen nearly 74-hundred coronavirus cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a deadly shooting. Officers responded to a crashed car near 60th Street and Radial Highway yesterday morning and found a man shot to death inside the vehicle. The victim was later identified as 41-year-old Obdoo [[ ob-do ]] Walker, and police say a second man in the vehicle was also shot and fled the scene. The second victim was later taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Omaha NE) -- A man is dead following a hit-and-run crash in Omaha. Police say the victim was struck yesterday morning near 90th and L streets. The man was pronounced dead, and police believe he had been struck by a westbound vehicle.
(Omaha, NE) -- The swimming pools at two Omaha clubs are closed after a lifeguard at each location tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials at the Omaha Country Club and the Jewish Community Center confirmed the closures this past weekend. Omaha Country Club officials say the pool could reopen, but they have staffing issues. The Jewish Community Center says anyone who was at the pool from July 1st through July 4th and was within six feet of a lifeguard for more than 15 minutes should follow CDC guidelines.