(Omaha, NE) -- Protests are continuing in Omaha in response to the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Demonstrations took place yesterday in North Omaha and the Old Market. The North Omaha rally at the Malcolm X Memorial Foundation ended before the 8:00 p.m. curfew, but police were forced to used tear gas and flash canisters to disperse the Old Market protestors.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Protests over the police custody death of George Floyd are escalating in Lincoln. Last night's protest near the Nebraska State Capitol became contentious after police and protestors clashed. Officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd, and some protestors threw fireworks at police. Lincoln was under a curfew overnight, and Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird issued a State of Emergency to allow the Nebraska National Guard to help police.
(Omaha, NE) -- A State of Emergency is issued in Omaha as protests continue in response to the death of George Floyd in Minnesota. Mayor Jean Stothert announced the State of Emergency yesterday and it will last for 72 hours. Omaha also implemented an 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew that started last night. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts has activated the National Guard to help maintain peace in Omaha.
(Omaha, NE) -- Police are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting in Omaha. Officers were called to the area of 12th and Harney during Saturday night's protests and found 22-year-old James Scurlock suffering from gunshot wounds. He later died at a hospital. One person was detained after the deadly shooting.