(Omaha, NE) -- Protests are continuing in Omaha following the death of George Floyd. Nearly 75 demonstrators gathered outside the 11-Worth Cafe at 24th and Leavenworth Streets yesterday to speak out against a Facebook post made by the son of the restaurant's owner. Demonstrators also spoke out against a breakfast dish on the restaurant's menu named after Civil War Confederate General Robert E. Lee and demanded that the item be renamed.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are reported in Nebraska. State officials confirmed 92 cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 16-thousand-725. There have been 216 COVID-19 deaths reported in Nebraska during the pandemic. Nearly 58-hundred cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Omaha. An off-duty Bellevue police officer was working security in the Capitol District on Saturday morning when they shot the suspect. Authorities say the suspect had shot 27-year-old Jose Santos Parra Juarez near 12th and Davenport Streets before being shot by the off-duty officer. The suspect and Juarez were taken to a hospital, and Juarez died from his injuries.
(Gretna, NE) -- The search for a missing girl who disappeared near the Platte River at Schramm State Park is set to resume. Eight-year-old Tarie Price disappeared at the state park late last week. Search crews suspended their efforts yesterday afternoon after volunteers in airboats traveled the river looking for the child. Authorities say a cadaver dog indicated a location east of the park yesterday afternoon, but nothing was found during a search of the area.