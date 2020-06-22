(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. As of yesterday, there were 17-thousand-810 cases and 244 coronavirus-related deaths statewide. Nearly 63-hundred COVID-19 cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha is looking for a new parks department director. Omaha Parks Director Brook Bench resigned on Saturday and will lead a new philanthropic organization dedicated to park development. Bench has led the Omaha Parks Department since being named director on an interim basis in 2011. He plans to leave the parks department later this summer.
(Omaha, NE) -- No one is injured following a house fire in Omaha. The blaze broke out yesterday evening near 204th and F streets. Officials say the house next door was also damaged. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs casino is getting ready to reopen. Harrah's Casino will reopen July 3rd at 10:00 a.m. pending approval by the State of Iowa. The casino is planning safety measures including configuring slot machines with limited seating. The hotel, valet parking, VIP lounge and 360 Steakhouse will remain closed.