(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is approaching 19-thousand. As of yesterday, there were 18-thousand-899 cases and 267 deaths reported statewide. Douglas County has seen the most coronavirus cases in the state with nearly seven-thousand.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with a deadly crash in Omaha. Thirty-eight-year-old Chinyere Nwuju [[ chin-ear na-vu-ju ]] has been booked into Douglas County Corrections on two counts of manslaughter. Authorities say the suspect was speeding and had run a red light when they collided with another vehicle at 90th and Maple Streets on June 24th. The force of the crash split a Dodge Ram in half, and two people in the Dodge were killed.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A firefighter is expected to be ok after being injured while battling a house fire in Council Bluffs. The blaze was reported late Saturday night near State Orchard Road and Cedar Lane. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.
(Omaha, NE) -- CHI Health is helping Omaha residents slow the spread of COVID-19. Volunteers with CHI Health handed out 15-thousand free facemasks at three drive-up locations on Saturday. Officials say CHI Health has distributed more than 60-thousand masks statewide over the last couple of weeks.