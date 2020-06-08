(Omaha, NE) -- Protests are continuing in Omaha following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Thousands of demonstrators took part in a march to Memorial Park yesterday. A Black Lives Matter rally took place at Memorial Park. The protestors called for an end to racial injustice and police brutality.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is growing. As of yesterday, there had been 15-thousand-634 cases and 188 deaths reported across the state since the start of the pandemic. More than five-thousand coronavirus cases have been reported in Douglas County.
(Omaha, NE) -- A midtown Omaha church is closed for the next two weeks after a priest tests positive for COVID-19. The Catholic Archdiocese of Omaha says the priests at St. Margaret Mary Church are quarantined, but are showing no symptoms after Father Toby Letak tested positive for the virus on Friday. Archdiocese officials are asking anyone who was within six feet of Letak for longer than 10 minutes to self-quarantine for 14 days as a precaution.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Police are investigating a stabbing in Lincoln. Police say three people were arguing near 10th and Garfield Street late Saturday night when a 42-year-old man stabbed his roommate's friend in the neck. The 34-year-old victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also taken to a hospital, and he faces assault and weapons charges.