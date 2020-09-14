(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is set to loosen COVID-19 health measures in most counties. Starting this week, all counties in the state except for Lancaster County will move into phase four. During phase four, outdoor venues can operate at 100-percent capacity, indoor venues can open at 75-percent capacity, but large-scale events will still need approval from their local health department director.
(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is increasing. As of yesterday, there had been 38-thousand-188 cases and 434 coronavirus-related deaths reported statewide. Douglas County has seen the most cases in the state with 14-thousand-448.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A fallen Lincoln police officer is laid to rest. Funeral services for police investigator Mario Herrera took place on Saturday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Herrera was shot while serving a warrant last month, and he died from his injuries on September 7th. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts and Lincoln Police Chief Jeff Bliemeister were among those who spoke at Saturday's funeral.
(Omaha, NE) -- Damage cleanup is underway after a vehicle crashed into an Omaha business. Authorities say a minivan crashed through a window at the Advanced Auto Parts store near 84th Street and Center Road yesterday afternoon. No injuries were reported in the incident.