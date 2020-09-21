(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is now more than 41-thousand. Officials confirmed 286 cases yesterday bringing the statewide total to 41-thousand-83. There have been 442 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha bar owner accused of manslaughter in the shooting death of James Scurlock is dead. The attorney for 38-year-old Jake Gardner says his client died by suicide yesterday in Oregon. Gardner, who was scheduled to return to Omaha yesterday evening, was indicted by a grand jury last week. Gardner shot and killed the 22-year-old Scurlock on May 30th outside the Hive Bar during protests in Omaha's Old Market.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha man is accused of placing a fake bomb outside the Douglas County Courthouse. Twenty-five-year-old Thomas Trouba was arrested for placing a false bomb, obstruction of government operations, possession of a controlled substance, and other charges after he allegedly left two suspicious packages outside the courthouse on Friday. The area was evacuated, and the Omaha Police Department's bomb squad detonated the packages, which did not contain explosives.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The University of Nebraska football team's new football schedule is released. The Huskers open the season on October 24th at Ohio State, and their first game in Lincoln will be on October 31st against Wisconsin. Big Ten school presidents and chancellors voted last week to allow fall sports to be played starting in October.