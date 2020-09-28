(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is now more than 44-thousand. Officials confirmed 467 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 44-thousand-63. There have been 470 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with an Omaha homicide. Twenty-one-year-old Shane Holbert was booked on charges including first-degree murder in the death of Playontae Wilson. The 20-year-old Wilson was found shot to death early yesterday morning near 61st and Arbor streets.
(Omaha, NE) -- Authorities are identifying the victim of a deadly shooting in Omaha. Police were called to the area of 49th and Pinkney streets early yesterday morning and found 27-year-old Terrell Taylor shot to death in front of a residence. The homicide is under investigation.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln police officer was assaulted while trying to detain a suspect over the weekend. It happened Saturday morning near the 3000-block of Northwest Twelfth Street, where authorities say the officer recognized 45-year-old wanted suspect Tomis Bedford. Police say Bedford threw the officer to the ground and tried to escape, but the officer was able to track him down. Bedford is charged with two counts of robbery, domestic assault, assault of a public peace officer, and resisting arrest. Lincoln police say the officer is ok.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A two-year-old girl is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Council Bluffs. The incident took place Saturday afternoon when the child was struck by a car pulling into a driveway in the 300-block of Lincoln Avenue. The child was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead. The incident is under investigation.