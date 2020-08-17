(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases is increasing in Nebraska. State officials confirmed 131 new cases yesterday, bringing the total in Nebraska to 30-thousand-372. There have been 361 coronavirus-related deaths statewide since the start of the pandemic. Douglas County has seen more than 12-thousand COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- A man is dead following a shooting in Omaha. Thirty-seven-year-old Larry Johnson Junior was shot early yesterday morning near 24th and Binney streets. He was later pronounced dead at a hospital. Four other people were shot in separate incidents in Omaha early yesterday morning.
(Broken Bow, NE) -- Classes for most grades in the Broken Bow School District are canceled after staff members tested positive for COVID-19. District officials say three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus and 24 employees were placed in quarantine. Classes for pre-kindergarten and grades six through 12 are canceled through Friday.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- Three people are displaced following a house fire in Council Bluffs. The blaze broke out near Black Hawk and Victor streets yesterday evening. A child suffered minor burns in the incident. The cause of the fire is under investigation.