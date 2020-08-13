(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is continuing to increase. As of yesterday, there had been 29-thousand-244 cases and 356 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic. Douglas County has seen more than 11-thousand-600 COVID-19 cases.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha residents are reacting to the city's new public facemask ordinance. Yesterday marked the first full day that the ordinance was in effect. The Mayor's office says it had received numerous calls from people with questions about the ordinance as well as several complaints. The ordinance impacts people who visit indoor public places where social distancing is impossible.
(Omaha, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting a Millard school. Millard Public Schools says two COVID-19 cases have been confirmed at Reagan Elementary. District officials say the school was set to be sanitized last night and anyone who came into direct contact with the two people have been told to quarantine.
(Omaha, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is not stopping marathoners from lacing up their shoes. The Douglas County Health Department is allowing the 45th annual Omaha Marathon to proceed. The race will take place September 20th, and runners will undergo temperature checks and be instructed to wear face coverings when they are not racing. In addition, the event will include staggered starts, and in-person award ceremonies will be eliminated.