(Omaha, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is now more than 31-thousand. As of yesterday, there had been 31-thousand-40 cases in the state since the start of the pandemic. There have been 371 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Douglas County Health Department is sharing COVID-19 data for schools. Officials say 17 students and 18 school staff members in Douglas County have tested positive for COVID-19, and more than 100 people have been quarantined. Health Director Adi Pour says she's hopeful that remote learning in school districts will help keep COVID-19 numbers down.
(Omaha, NE) -- Two people are under arrest in connection with a shooting in Omaha. Police say a 17-year-old boy was booked for first-degree assault and a 16-year-old was arrested for being an accessory to a felony. The teens are charged in connection with a shooting early Sunday morning near South 13th and Martha streets that left a 16-year-old boy with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- Second Lady Karen Pence is coming to Omaha. Pence will join Nebraska Congressman Don Bacon and his wife, Angie, today on a visit to Boys Town and the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Officials say the purpose of Mrs. Pence's visit to Omaha is to highlight youth outreach programs and veteran suicide prevention efforts.