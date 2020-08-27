Nebraska Welcome Sign
Buy Now
Photo by Jimmy Emerson, DVM

(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is continuing its upward trend. Officials confirmed 379 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 32-thousand-727. There have been 386 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.

(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. The officer was wounded yesterday while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets when two suspects broke through the front window of the home and fired. Officers were trying to serve a warrant for 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in connection with a March homicide. Vazquez and 19-year-old Orion Ross were arrested after the shooting.

(Bellevue, NE) -- The city of Bellevue has hired a new police chief. Kenneth Clary will take over as chief of the Bellevue Police Department next month. Clary has 25-years of experience working for the Iowa State Patrol.

(La Vista, NE) -- Police are called after a reported kidnapping in La Vista. Officers were called to a home yesterday after a woman sent a message saying that she had been kidnapped and taken to a home in La Vista. Responding officers encountered the woman, who said a man had barricaded himself inside the residence. SWAT teams left the home yesterday evening after police determined there was no threat to the neighborhood.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.