(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is continuing its upward trend. Officials confirmed 379 new cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 32-thousand-727. There have been 386 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska during the pandemic.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A Lincoln police officer is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. The officer was wounded yesterday while serving a warrant near 33rd and Vine streets when two suspects broke through the front window of the home and fired. Officers were trying to serve a warrant for 17-year-old Felipe Vazquez in connection with a March homicide. Vazquez and 19-year-old Orion Ross were arrested after the shooting.
(Bellevue, NE) -- The city of Bellevue has hired a new police chief. Kenneth Clary will take over as chief of the Bellevue Police Department next month. Clary has 25-years of experience working for the Iowa State Patrol.
(La Vista, NE) -- Police are called after a reported kidnapping in La Vista. Officers were called to a home yesterday after a woman sent a message saying that she had been kidnapped and taken to a home in La Vista. Responding officers encountered the woman, who said a man had barricaded himself inside the residence. SWAT teams left the home yesterday evening after police determined there was no threat to the neighborhood.