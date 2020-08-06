(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska's total number of COVID-19 cases is growing. Officials confirmed 311 new cases yesterday bringing the statewide total to 27-thousand-485. The state's COVID-19 death toll is 335.
(Omaha, NE) -- A 500-million-dollar development project is coming to the Crossroads Mall property. Lockwood Development, Century Development, and the city of Omaha have signed a memo of understanding for the project. The plan calls for mixed-use retail, restaurants, a hotel, apartments, and office space on 40 acres at 72nd and Dodge. Completion on the project is scheduled for 2024.
(Omaha, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting the Douglas County Jail. Officials say nearly 100 people at the jail have been infected during the pandemic. Corrections officials tell WOWT that they are encouraging jail staff to practice social distancing, and workers and inmates are wearing masks.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A motorcyclist is involved in a crash in Lincoln. Police say the motorcyclist struck a median and crashed last night near Eiger Drive and South 84th Street. The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. Authorities believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.