(Douglas County, NE) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Douglas County. Officials reported 140 new cases yesterday, bringing the total in the county to 84-hundred-22 during the pandemic. Three more deaths were reported yesterday in the county. Douglas County has seen the most COVID-19 cases in the state.
(Gage County, NE) -- A man is headed to prison for the murder of a Nebraska college student. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Keadle was sentenced yesterday in Gage County court to 71 years in prison for the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas. Thomas, who attended Peru State, disappeared in December 2010 after leaving a party near the college. Her body was never found, but Keadle admitted to having been with Thomas near a boat dock and leaving her by herself.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha hospital will soon be under new leadership. Children's Hospital has named Chanda Chacon as its new president and CEO. Chacon, who starts September 8th, has served as executive vice president and system chief operating officer of Arkansas Children's since 2016.
(Saunders County, NE) -- A homicide is under investigation in Saunders County. Authorities say a body was found about 9:30 yesterday morning inside a home in the town of Malmo. The body is that of a woman who had been stabbed several times.