(Douglas County, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Douglas County is on the rise. Officials confirmed 59 new cases and one new coronavirus-related death yesterday. Douglas County has had 72-hundred-80 COVID-19 cases and 91 deaths since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a possible hate crime. City officials learned on Monday that swastikas and other racist symbols and language were painted on the grass at Zorinsky Lake Park. Mayor Jean Stothert says city crews immediately removed the graffiti. Stothert says the city's new hate intimidation ordinance could apply in the case, and anyone convicted could receive an increased sentence.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are investigating a shooting. Officers were called to the area of 41st and Bedford Avenue yesterday and found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Ralson is continuing a downtown redevelopment project. The latest step involves converting the old Ralston granary into space for ten businesses. The 14-million-dollar project is expected to create 100 new jobs in the community.