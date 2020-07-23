(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases. Nearly 300 new cases were confirmed yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 23-thousand-486. There have been 311 coronavirus deaths in the state during the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- An Omaha woman is facing child neglect charges. Police say a 44-year-old woman was intoxicated when she punched her 14-year-old daughter in the face and yanked her 12-year-old son by the shirt at a home on Spencer Street early Monday morning. A third child in the home was not hurt, and all three children were taken to Project Harmony.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha's Friendship Program is closing its doors. The center at 73rd and Maple streets serves adults with mental health needs, and it also provides an adult daycare service. The non-profit organization says it is no longer getting reimbursed enough to fund all of the services that it provides. The program's last day is August 13th.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Lincoln Transportation and Utilities' StarTran bus service is resuming its regular operations. Today marks the first day for regular service since April. Weekday and Saturday bus service and the Downtown Trolley will resume normal operation. StarTran has deep cleaned and disinfected all buses, installed plastic curtains at drivers' stations and riders are being encouraged to wear masks.