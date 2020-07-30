(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska is continuing to see an increasing number of COVID-19 cases. As of yesterday, there had been 25-thousand-422 cases and 324 coronavirus deaths in the state. Douglas County has seen the most coronavirus cases in the state with nearly 99-hundred.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Omaha Public School District is sticking to its reopening plan. Under the plan, one group of students will attend classes in person on Mondays and Tuesdays, and the other will go to class on Thursdays and Fridays. Each group will attend classes on Wednesdays every two weeks. Omaha Superintendent Cheryl Logan says there are currently no plans to test students and staff for COVID-19.
(Council Bluffs, IA) -- A Council Bluffs man is headed to prison for possessing and producing child pornography. Michael Brandstrom has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Federal prosecutors say he lured a girl into his apartment last September and took nude pictures of her.
(Lincoln, NE) - - One person is stabbed during an incident in Lincoln. Police were called to the area of 16th and D streets about 10:30 last night after the victim was stabbed multiple times. A male victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. The incident is under investigation.