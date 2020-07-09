(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is seeing a growing number of COVID-19 cases. Health officials reported 224 COVID-19 cases yesterday, bringing the statewide total to 20-thousand-425. There have been 282 coronavirus-related deaths in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- The city of Omaha's revenue loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic is less than expected. Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert announced yesterday that revenue losses after the cancelation of several high-profile events will be about 56-million-dollars, which is less than the original estimate of 82-to-84-million-dollars. Stothert says federal CARES Act funding does not cover those losses.
(Omaha, NE) -- The COVID-19 pandemic is impacting Omaha's first responders. Mayor Jean Stothert announced yesterday that the Omaha Fire Department had 21 confirmed coronavirus cases, and all but one of the impacted firefighters have returned to duty. Nineteen Omaha police officers tested positive for COVID-19, and four of them are currently in isolation.
(Omaha, NE) -- Open enrollment is underway for Omaha Public Schools. Enrollment is being held in the Teacher Administration Center parking lot, and parents are being asked to wear a mask and wash their hands. In addition, a staff member will assess each parent or guardian to make sure they have no COVID-19 symptoms. District officials say parents can also enroll their children on the Omaha Public Schools website.