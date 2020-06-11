(Lincoln, NE) -- There are now more than 16-thousand COVID-19 cases in Nebraska. One-hundred-42 new cases were confirmed yesterday bringing the statewide total to 16-thousand-25. There have been 195 COVID-19 deaths in Nebraska. Douglas County has seen the most cases in the state with 52-hundred-45.
(Omaha, NE) -- A sixth Nebraska National Guard soldier tests positive for COVID-19. Officials say all six soldiers who tested positive for the virus were part of last week's effort to help law enforcement during protests in Omaha and Lincoln. The six infected soldiers are in isolation at home, and dozens of other guard members who had contact with them are in self-quarantine for 14 days.
(Omaha, NE) -- The Children's Museum in Omaha is open for summer camps. Museum staff members are wearing masks, cleaning surfaces between classes and extra hand sanitizer stations are available. In addition, only 40 children are being allowed into the museum at a time. Museum officials hope to reopen the facility to the public in August.
(Omaha, NE) -- A part of the downtown Omaha skyline will look a little different. Crews are changing the lettering on the Woodmen Tower to read "WoodmenLife." The new signage is part of a multi-million dollar project. Officials say the new letters will be more visible from far away due to a new LED system.