(Omaha, NE) -- Dozens of new COVID-19 cases are reported in Nebraska. There were 129 new cases yesterday bringing the statewide total to 18-thousand-221. Officials have reported 257 COVID-19 related deaths in Nebraska since the start of the pandemic.
(Omaha, NE) -- A fire is under investigation in Omaha. The blaze broke out yesterday in a vacant building near 21st and Lake streets. One firefighter was taken to a hospital after not feeling well. Investigators say the fire was incendiary in nature.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are identifying a man who was found dead in a pond. Twenty-one-year-old Hunter Hawthorne was found yesterday morning in the pond near the Regency Lakeside Apartments near 106th and Pacific streets. Foul play is not suspected, but the cause of death is under investigation.
(Omaha, NE) -- The calls are continuing for a Nebraska U.S. Senate candidate to step down. Nearly 40 people gathered yesterday outside a bakery near 50th and Dodge to call on the business' owner, Chris Janicek, to drop out of the senate race. Janicek is facing criticism for comments he made to a female staffer in a group text.