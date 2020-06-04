(Omaha, NE) -- Demonstrations are continuing in Omaha following the death of George Floyd. A group of protestors marched toward the Old Market last night. Nearly 125 people took part in a peaceful protest in North Omaha earlier in the day where a group of local pastors called for making a positive change through community involvement and peaceful means.
(Omaha, NE) -- Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts is apologizing to an Omaha pastor who walked out of a meeting with him earlier this week. Pastor Jarrod Parker of St. Marks Baptist Church met and spoke with the governor yesterday. Parker posted a Facebook video on Monday saying that Ricketts referred to black leaders as "you people" during a meeting. Parker, who walked out of that meeting, says Ricketts apologized to him for the comment.
(Lincoln, NE) -- A new initiative is promising more accountability from Lincoln police. Hundreds of people gathered at the Clyde Malone Community Center yesterday for the announcement of a series of town hall meetings called "Hold Cops Accountable." The meetings will take place once a month, and residents can voice their concerns with the police department.
(Lincoln, NE) -- The number of COVID-19 cases in Nebraska is on the rise. State officials confirmed another 255 cases yesterday bringing the statewide total to 14-thousand-866. There have been 187 coronavirus deaths in Nebraska. Douglas County has seen the most cases in Nebraska with 46-hundred-40.
(North Platte, NE) -- The 2020 Lincoln County Fair will take place with restrictions in effect. Officials say the fair will be closed to the public, no vendors or entertainment will be allowed and only 4-H and FFA competitive events will take place. The events will be open only to the immediate family of competitors.