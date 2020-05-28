(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska is approaching 13-thousand COVID-19 cases. As of last night, there were 12-thousand-976 cases and 163 deaths statewide. There have been nearly 36-hundred COVID-19 cases in Douglas County.
(Lincoln, NE) -- Nebraska officials are reacting to large parties that took place at a Missouri lake. Governor Pete Ricketts is urging people who visited the Lake of the Ozarks during the Memorial Day weekend to stay home if they experience COVID-19 symptoms. Officials in Missouri and Kansas have already advised people who attended the parties to self-quarantine for at least 14 days.
(Omaha, NE) -- A suspect is under arrest in connection with an Omaha murder. Fifty-nine-year-old Rickey Bradberry was arrested yesterday and booked for first-degree murder in the death of 47-year-old Charles Rockwood. Rockwood was found dead Sunday near 24th and Poppleton streets.
(Omaha, NE) -- Omaha police are reacting to an incident involving an African-American man in Minnesota who died after an officer knelt on his neck. Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer says he and his deputy chiefs reviewed the video of George Floyd being detained by Minneapolis police. Floyd died after the incident. Omaha police say the Minneapolis officers' actions in the Floyd case are not consistent with their training and protocol of the profession.